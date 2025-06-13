Westside Community Center to host 2nd Annual Community Saleabration' Block Party on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Westside Community Center (WCC) is hosting the 2nd Annual Community Saleabration Block Party on Saturday, June 14.

Free and family-friendly, the event is from 8:00 a.m. through noon at the WCC building.

The City says the event is part of the 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative and will feature "a community-wide yard sale, swap meet, food trucks and live music."

This initiative was launched in May 2024 to address mental health by encouraging the community to connect with each other through gatherings and social support in their neighborhoods.

