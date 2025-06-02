WATCH: Third Annual 719 Battle of The Food Trucks raises money for non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Local food trucks went head to head Sunday in the Third Annual 719 Battle of The Food Trucks. Each food truck made a dish and attendees voted on their favorites.

It was also a fundraiser, with a portion of ticket sales going to Angels of America's Fallen, a non-profit that supports children of fallen military and first responders by covering the cost of after school activities until they turn 19.

For a list of winners, visit the 719 Battle of The Food Trucks Facebook page.

