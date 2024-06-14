Watch Now
WATCH: Iconic carousel at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reopens Thursday

The iconic carousel at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo re-opened today with a celebration and a new home.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jun 13, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — The iconic carousel at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo made its triumphant return Thursday with a celebration and a new home.

The classic carousel was a gift from Spencer Penrose in 1937 and had been closed for construction.

The carousel is now located near the Grizzly Grill in the Rocky Mountain Wild section of the park.
