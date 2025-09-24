The Heller Center hosts the last outdoor spooky movie event of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs' Heller Center will be hosting its last outdoor event of the year with the Scary Good Movie Night Double Feature.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

On Thursday, September 25, members of the community are invited to join a night of "scary good" fun with activities and two back-to-back spooky movies.

Starting at 5:30 p.m.



Potion Making Activity

Starting at 7:15 p.m.



Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Starting at 9:00 p.m.



Poltergeist (1982)

UCCS says that there will be light snacks and refreshments served, and the community is encouraged to bring blankets and their own picnic dinner. Guests are also asked to wear closed-toe shoes.

The event is free and open to the public.

