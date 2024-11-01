The Citadel Mall holds 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday, trick-or-treating held at shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Citadel Mall held 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday. Families got to trick-or-treat around the various stores.
Children 12 and under dressed in costumes received the following:
- trick-or-treat bags
- toys
- candy
Even the dogs dressed up for the event. There was also a fashion show costume contest where prizes were handed out to the winners.
In addition, there was the following:
- art exhibiting contest
- a DJ
- a photo booth for families to enjoy
___
'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting
In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.