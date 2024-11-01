Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

The Citadel Mall holds 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday, trick-or-treating held at shops

The Citadel Mall held 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday. Families got to trick-or-treat around the various stores.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Citadel Mall held 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday. Families got to trick-or-treat around the various stores.

Children 12 and under dressed in costumes received the following:

  • trick-or-treat bags
  • toys
  • candy

Even the dogs dressed up for the event. There was also a fashion show costume contest where prizes were handed out to the winners.
In addition, there was the following:

  • art exhibiting contest
  • a DJ
  • a photo booth for families to enjoy

___



'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting

In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis.

'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community