The Citadel Mall holds 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday, trick-or-treating held at shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Citadel Mall held 'Mall-O-Ween' Thursday. Families got to trick-or-treat around the various stores.

Children 12 and under dressed in costumes received the following:



trick-or-treat bags

toys

candy

Even the dogs dressed up for the event. There was also a fashion show costume contest where prizes were handed out to the winners.

In addition, there was the following:



art exhibiting contest

a DJ

a photo booth for families to enjoy

___





____

