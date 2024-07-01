The 81st Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Parade celebrates 'Bronco Days'

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 81st Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Parade is celebrating this year with "Bronco Days."

Tejon Street in the heart of Colorado Springs is going to take a step back in time as the modern street will be transformed into the Old West.

On July 6, a massive parade will travel from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue at 10 a.m.

The theme this year "Bronco Days" is made to honor the unbreakable and rugged spirit that embodies the heart of the West. Attendees are invited to bring out their best cowboy, cowgirl, and pioneer apparel: cowboy hats, plaid shirts, boots, and plenty of denim bring out those Western garments.

The first Pikes Peak or Bust Parade began in the 1930s during the peak of the Great Depression and served as a celebration of resilience during the famous economic crash. Over time the parade persisted and began to evolve into a festival to celebrate Colorado Springs and the western region around it. The parade possesses incredible displays of horse mastery, rodeo riders showcasing their skill, and camaraderie with the Colorado Springs community and the areas surrounding it. This parade draws in people from far and wide.

A precursor to the big event will be the Lil' Cowpokes Stick Horse Races showcasing the future of the Western spirit, as the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed children duke it out to see who is champion of the Stick Horse races.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will feature three divisions children can race in:



3 to 4 year olds

5 to 6 year olds

7 to 8 year olds

Parents and or guardians must accompany the participant during check-in and during the race.

Children must dress in jeans, plaid shirts, cowboy hats, boots, and bandanas. They must also remain mounted for the entirety of the race.

The first-place winners in the boys' and girls' distinct age groups will receive official ribbons for their accomplishments, and all other participants will be given special keepsakes from the event.

After the children's races, the big parade will begin where the public can check out some of the coolest western-themed floats around.

