The 40th annual Mountain Art Festival celebrates the community in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — For the past forty years, you can find artists gathering in the shadow of Pikes Peak.

This year marks the fortieth annual Mountain Art Festival in Woodland Park.

You could find artists of all types, like photographers, painters, potters, and even glass artists.

The festival also had an array of food trucks and hosted live music featuring local musicians.

Over 100 vendors are in attendance at this year's festival.

"It beautifies the community. On one hand, it brings people with different thoughts, different outlooks on life together. 40 years, that's a testament to a lot of people with a lot of passion." Jerry Edwards – Local Artist, 2nd Year Doing Mountain Art Festival

You can also find artist demonstrations under the main pavilion from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The art festival continues tomorrow at Memorial Park in Woodland Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

