TECO hosting model train show in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Train lovers everywhere have good reason to be thrilled as we head into the model train show season.

Train Expo Colorado (TECO) is hosting the first regional model train show of the new year.

TECO 44 Model Train Show will have many model trains on display, but will also have several presentations from historians who can give an inside look into the history of trains in Colorado.

There will also be several interactive exhibits on display such as Box Cars on a Budget, Laser Artistry in Model Railroading, and Free-Mo basics.

Vendors at this event will offer model trains of all sizes, railroad art, collectibles, tools, and kits.

The event will include a scavenger hunt for people of all ages and hourly door prizes.

For more information on the event, you can visit the TECO website.

