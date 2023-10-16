Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Red Rocks next year

MORRISON, Colo. — "The Dukes of Funnytown!" Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to make a stop in the Denver metro area next year, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre tweeted Monday.

The comedians- most recently known for "Only Murders in the Building"- are expected to perform at Red Rocks June 14, 2024.

Presale begins sale Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to everyone Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOW: The Dukes of Funnytown are taking over #RedRocksCO! Join @SteveMartinToGo & Martin Short on June 14, 2024. 😂 Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/1A1HTUq8UW — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) October 16, 2023

Martin and Short have been touring together since 2015 when they launched their first live show "A Very Stupid Conversation," Live Nation said in a news release Monday.

But this newest show will "mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other," the Live Nation news release described.

The duo have been friends and coworkers for more than three decades since they first met on the set of the 1986 movie "Three Amigos."

Their latest success together has been Hulu's most-watched comedy series "Only Murders in the Building." Selena Gomez co-stars with Martin and Short on the series, which is now in its third season. It was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who produced the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie." Gomez and "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman are executive producers on the show.

But as many people know, the two stars have a long list of other accolades.

Martin has won an Academy Award, five Grammy awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. He began his career on "The Smother Brothers Comedy Hour," but then went on to perform for "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "Saturday Night Live. Martin is most widely known for his roles in a long list of popular movies, including "The Jerk," "Roxanne," "Parenthood," "Father of the Bride," "Bowfinger" and "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Short has won three Emmys, a Tony, Theatre World Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and he was awarded the Canadian equivalent to British knighthood- "the Order of Canada." He has appeared in TV, film and theater since his start on "Saturday Night Live" more than 30 years ago. Most recently, he's appeared on TV in "Big Mouth," "The Morning Show," "Hairspray Live!" and "How I met Your Mother.

"The Dukes of Funnytown!" 'is a joyous and self-deprecating romp from two masters of comedy who are driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience,"' Live Nation said in its news release Monday.

The show will also feature special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.