Steel City highlighting culinary scene with Pueblo Restaurant Week

PUEBLO — Visit Pueblo and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk have launched Pueblo Restaurant Week, which is a campaign celebrating the vibrant dining scene in the Steel City.

The campaign, which started on Monday, shines a spotlight on some of Pueblo's most beloved eateries. The campaign runs from now until February 10.

To encourage exploration of this campaign, Visit Pueblo and the Riverwalk are introducing a Pueblo Restaurant Week Bingo Card, which can be picked up at the following locations:



1129 Spirits & Eatery

Angelo’s Pizza Parlor And-a-More’

Bella Pasta & Seafood

Beulah Inn

Brues Alehouse

Cactus Flower

Do Drop Inn

Firepit Restaurant & Grill

Graham’s Grill

Hopscotch Bakery

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Magpies

Mill Stop Cafe

Nacho’s Restaurant

Pantry Restaurant

Passkey

Presley’s The Lunchbox

Rita’s Mexican Food

Romero’s Cafe

Ruby’s

Shah’s The American Gyro

Shamrock Brewing Company

SS Subs

Steel City Deli

The Cutting Board at Fuel & Iron

The Gold Dust Saloon

The Hungry Buffalo at Fuel & Iron

The RiverWok

The Senate Bar & Grill

Trailglazers at Fuel & Iron

Twenty One Steak and Twenty One Steak Brunch

Union Pizza Co. at Fuel & Iron

Whats the Dilla at Walkingstick

Wings on Wheels at Fuel & Iron

If you spend a minimum of $25 at any of the above locations, you can earn a stamp on the bingo card in the corresponding square. To complete the card, you must have a completed row of six linear squares in any direction.

If you complete the card, you can drop it off at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, which is located on North Santa Fe Avenue, from now until the close of business on February 11.

If you drop off your completed bingo card, you will be entered to win a $500 cash prize and gift cards to all participating restaurants, which totals a combined value of $1,400. The winner will be announced on February 12.

