Stay busy with the Pueblo Heritage Museum in December

PUEBLO — Following the Thanksgiving holiday week, the Pueblo Heritage Museum will be hosting three events back-to-back.

All three events begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m.

The museum is located at 201 West B Street in Pueblo.

On Friday, December 6, the museum will be participating in the First Friday Art Walk, where they will be showcasing artwork by local artist Edwin Soriano.

The next day, December 7, the museum will be hosting an Authors Night, featuring local authors. Guests can come and get autographed copies of their favorite Pueblo books.

Following these events, on Wednesday, December 11, Pueblo residents are invited to the museum's Annual Heritage Tree Night.

The event celebrates the ways that different cultures celebrate winter holidays.

Cultural exhibits will be on display for guests to learn about, and there will be live music and refreshments available.

Pueblo Heritage Museum

