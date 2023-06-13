Watch Now
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' concert will swing into Colorado Springs

INTO THE SPIDER VERSE COURTESY IMAGE
Courtesy, Tellem Grody PR and Adele Loconte
'Into The Spider-Verse' live concert from March 17, 2023 at King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.
INTO THE SPIDER VERSE COURTESY IMAGE
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 17:26:36-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' live concert tour will be making a stop in Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Center on Tuesday, September 5. Ticket prices will range from about $30 to $80.

The event will consist of a screening of the first film accompanied by a soundtrack performance by a live orchestra, band, and turntable D.J.

Songs will include music from artists like Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

A full list of concert locations was tweeted out by the 'Spider-Verse' account.

“Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques among a million other things is so technically complex. I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have," said Daniel Pemberton, the film's music composer, in a press release.

The film's sequel, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' is currently breaking box office records for its production company as Sony's highest-grossing animated film.

'Across the Spider-Verse' has grossed over $396-million globally at the time of publishing, approximately two weeks after the film's initial release, Friday, June 2.

