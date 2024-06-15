Rainbow Falls in Manitou Springs reopens Friday after a years-long closure

MANITOU SPRINGS — Rainbow Falls in Manitou Springs reopened Friday after a years-long closure. A rock fall in 2021 forced El Paso County to close the area.

It reopened Friday with the parking lot blocked off. Visitors have to park at Higginbotham Falls, which is located off of Highway 24 and Serpentine Drive and take a shuttle.

The shuttle service will operate continuously from Friday to Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. There's also a new fee of $20 per vehicle.

"We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to Rainbow Falls," said Todd Marts, Executive Director of El Paso County Parks & Community Services. "These proactive measures not only addresses parking concerns, but also ensure that our visitors can continue to appreciate Rainbow Falls."

The county suggests you make an online reservation to visit. To do so, visit El Paso County's website.

