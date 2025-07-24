Pueblo Parks and Recreation prepares for the grand re-opening of 'The Slab'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department, Colorado Lottery, Visit Pueblo, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Pueblo are preparing for the grand re-opening of The Slab!

A popular spot in Pueblo, community members have been reaching out to the city and News5 about its reopening.

In May, News5 spoke with Pueblo Parks and Recreation Director Steven Meier about The Slab's renovation progress.

WATCH: Pueblo Parks and Recreation give an update on the status of 'The Slabs'

Pueblo Parks and Recreation give an update on the status of 'The Slabs'

The grand re-opening will be on Thursday, July 31, with the reveal of brand new concrete and artwork painted by four local artists: Tia Monson, Anthony Marinucci, Jazzelle Bustos, and Chloe Kelly.

According to the city, each artist designed their work around their style, the love of Pueblo, and basketball.

The project also includes;



New post-tension concrete slab

New posts, backboards, hoops, and benches

Upgraded LED lighting

$500,000 of Colorado Lottery funds made the project possible.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, and the community is invited to join. The city says there will be a shot clock event, drills, ice cream, and more after the ceremony.

