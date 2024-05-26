Pueblo events and concerts happening this June

PUEBLO — To try and connect you with the Pueblo community, here's a list of some of the local concerts and events set to happen during the month of June.
Saturday, June 1
Sunday, June 2Monday, June 3
Tuesday, June 4
Wednesday, June 5
- Books in the Park
- Free Yoga Community Class
- Downtown Social Shuffle
- Andy and Ryan from Martini Shot
- Carlos and the Boys
Thursday, June 6
- United Way's 1st Annual On the Hook Karaoke Night
- Rolling River Open Mic
- Open Mic/Variety Jam
- Casey Brock
- Open Mic Comedy Show
- 10 Minute Plays in 10 Days
Friday, June 7
- First Friday Art Walk
- Azucar
- A Shining Moment and Fabulous Fun Art Shows
- 10 Minute Plays in 10 Days
- Summer Kickoff BBQ at El Centro del Quinto Sol
Saturday, June 8
- Live Rock Music with Pulse 440 at Copper River
- Comedy Night at the Blue Cactus Room
- Azucar
- Pueblo Levee Walk
- Natural Medicine Holistic Fair
- Underground Improv Adults Only Summer Improvised Comedy Show
- 10 Minute Plays in 10 Days
- Free Pickleball Clinic
- The Salvation Army Car Show 2nd
Sunday, June 9
Monday, June 10
Tuesday, June 11
Wednesday, June 12
- Books in the Park
- Downtown Social Shuffle
- Andy and Ryan from Martini Shot
- Carlos and the Boys
- 10 Minute Plays in 10 Days
Thursday, June 13
- Field & Garden Tour
- Rolling River Open Mic
- Pueblo Chess Club
- Open Mic/Variety Jam
- Casey Brock
- Open Mic Comedy Show
- 10 Minute Plays in 10 Days
Friday, June 14
Saturday, June 15
- Azucar
- Colorado Super Show and Music Festival
- Blues, Brews & BBQ
- 10 Minute Plays in 10 Days
- Stargazing Night at Lake Pueblo State Park
- Free Day at Ray Aguilera Park Pool
- Movies at City Park - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
