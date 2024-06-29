Pueblo events and concerts happening this July

PUEBLO — To try and connect you with the Pueblo community, here's a list of some of the local concerts and events set to happen during the month of July.
Thursday, July 4
- Rollin' on the Riverwalk
- Fourth of July Community BBQ
- Jack Fowler Fourth of July Memorial Celebration
- Independence Day at City Park Pool
Wednesday, July 10
Thursday, July 11
Friday, July 12
Saturday, July 13
Monday, July 15
Tuesday, July 16
Wednesday, July 17
Friday, July 19
- Festival Fridays at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
- 11th Annual Sareth-Fest Music and Comedy Festival
- Princess Night at The Rides at City Park
Saturday, July 20
- Over the Edge 2024
- 2nd Annual Hip-Hop Festival
- Pueblo Plate-up
- 11th Annual Sareth-Fest Music and Comedy Festival
- Movies in the Park at City Park
Wednesday, July 24
Thursday, July 25
Friday, July 26
Saturday, July 27
Wednesday, July 31
