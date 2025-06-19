Watch Now
Pueblo Dog Week kicks off Wednesday with Second Annual Community Dog Walk

Pueblo Dog Week kicked off Wednesday with the Second Annual Dog Days of Summer Community Dog Walk. You could find furry friends of all sizes strolling the Riverwalk.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Dog Week kicked off Wednesday with the Second Annual Dog Days of Summer Community Dog Walk. You could find furry friends of all sizes strolling the Riverwalk.

The event featured vendors where owners could get free toys for their dogs and information on pet resources. Restaurants along the Riverwalk offered special discounts and treats for visitor's companions.

Pueblo County Commissioner, Miles Lucero, lead the walk with his dog, Noodles.

The mission of Pueblo's Dog Week is to highlight the city as dog friendly to both locals and tourists.

