Pueblo County Sheriff's Office participating in Special Olympics Fundraiser

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, June 28, from noon to 8:00 p.m., you can visit Chili's to be served by local law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes!

The event is hosted to raise money for the Special Olympics, and all tips will be donated.

