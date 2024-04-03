Pueblo concerts and events happening this April

PUEBLO — To try and connect you with the Pueblo community, here's a list of some of the local concerts and events set to happen during the month of April.
Wed, April 3
- Andy and Ryan from Martini Shot
- Carlos and the Boys
- "Traces of Empire: Documenting American Power in the Middle East"
- "Think Big! A Historian's Life"
Thu, April 4
- Rolling River Open Mic
- Open Mic/Variety Jam
- Casey Brock
- Open Mic Comedy Show
- Giselle - Grand Kyiv Ballet
Fri, April 5
Sat, April 6
Sun, April 7
Tue, April 9
Wed, April 10
Thu, April 11
Fri, April 12
Sat, April 13
Tue, April 16
Wed, April 17
Thu, April 18
- Rolling River Open Mic
- Open Mic/Variety Jam
- Casey Brock
- Open Mic Comedy Show
- Blippi, The Musical
- Mountainfilm on Tour
Fri, April 19
Sat, April 20
Tue, April 23
Wed, April 24
Thu, April 25
- Rolling River Open Mic
- Open Mic/Variety Jam
- Casey Brock
- Open Mic Comedy Show
- Forte Pianist Daniel A. Maltz: Intimate Concert at Rosemount
Fri, April 26
- Azucar
- The Pueblo Film Fest
- Stayin' Alive - One Night of the Bee Gees
- Forte Pianist Daniel A. Maltz: Intimate Concert at Rosemount
Sat, April 27
Sun, April 28
Tue, April 30
