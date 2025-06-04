PPLD kicks off the 2025 Library Lawn Concerts in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Book lovers and music lovers unite!

Wednesday kicks off the Pikes Peak Library District's (PPLD) 2025 Library Lawn Concerts in Manitou Springs.

The concerts will range from "pop, folk, and big band music, to bluegrass and beyond."

Anyone who wants to spend their Wednesday evening listening to live music can visit the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library building (701 Manitou Ave).

Concerts start at 6:00 p.m.

The list of concerts can be found below:



In the case of bad weather, the concerts will be canceled.

