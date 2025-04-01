Pikes Peak Summit Shuttle tickets and entry permits for 2025 season available starting Tuesday

PIKES PEAK — As the heat begins to return to Southern Colorado, a well-known and fairly new attraction will be returning very soon atop America's Mountain.

Tickets for the Pikes Peak Summit Shuttle go on sale on Tuesday. You can also start buying timed-entry permits if you want to drive yourself beginning on May 23.

However, be aware that prices have gone up since last year. Those driving themselves must pay a $2 timed entry permit fee on top of general admission, which is $18 for adults, up $3 from last year.

Shuttle tickets for adults will be $35, which is $5 more than last year.

The highway has attracted an estimated 500,000 visitors in recent years, up more than 40% from previous decades, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The new shuttle service opened in May of 2024 to provide more access to the summit of America's Mountain and provide an option for those not comfortable with the drive.

To learn more and book tickets, click here.

