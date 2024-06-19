Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo reaches deal Tuesday to continue hosting NFR Open

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good news for the Colorado Springs economy! The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has reached a deal to continue hosting the NFR Open for the next seven years.

The NFR Open is a tournament style event that determines the National Circuit Champions in each event. The Best in Rodeo compete in Colorado Springs.

Winning this event is a big deal because it increases a competitors chances of going to the NFR Finals.

Tickets range from $25 to $35 depending on the night. If you buy a ticket and go to the rodeo, you are also supporting the military community.

"A percentage of the proceeds generated from this rodeo goes right back in to supporting military families right here in Colorado Springs," said Tom Clause with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The rodeo runs from June 9 to June 13 at the Norris Penrose Event Center. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Pikes Peak or Bust website.

