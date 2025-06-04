Organizers reveal this year's Western Street Breakfast souvenir wooden token at the Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Everyone who enjoys a hot breakfast at the Western Street Breakfast in Downtown Colorado Springs will walk away with a souvenir wooden token.

Each year, the commemorative wooden coin has a different design.

Wednesday, organizers revealed this year's design during the traditional token ceremony outside of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Carter Chavez Spring colors on display at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

There are two Pikes Peak Range Riders on the front.

Every year, the Range Riders start their ride out of town at breakfast, which helps celebrate the start of rodeo season. Breakfast is $5 per person, and the wooden coin is your ticket to breakfast. All proceeds go to support military families.

The breakfast is on June 18 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

