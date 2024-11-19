New miracle pop-up bar opens for the holidays in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just in time for the holiday season, a new miracle pop-up bar has opened in Downtown Colorado Springs.

It's at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, which is located on South Tejon Street.

A miracle bar is a Christmas themed, immersive pop-up cocktail bar that will be open through the holidays. It's the only miracle bar in Colorado Springs and one of only three in Colorado.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar will also be holding 12 days of giving starting December 1. During those twelve days, a portion of the proceeds from the miracle bar will be donated to local non-profits.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.