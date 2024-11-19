Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

New miracle pop-up bar opens for the holidays in Downtown Colorado Springs

Pop Up Bar
News5 Photojournalist Cassime Joseph
Pop Up Bar
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just in time for the holiday season, a new miracle pop-up bar has opened in Downtown Colorado Springs.

It's at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, which is located on South Tejon Street.

A miracle bar is a Christmas themed, immersive pop-up cocktail bar that will be open through the holidays. It's the only miracle bar in Colorado Springs and one of only three in Colorado.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar will also be holding 12 days of giving starting December 1. During those twelve days, a portion of the proceeds from the miracle bar will be donated to local non-profits.

___



Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community