New changes at some of your favorite ski resorts this Winter, when they open

Geoffrey Arduini on Unsplash
COLORADO (KOAA) — If you're planning a trip up into the mountains this Winter, you may notice a few new changes at some of your favorite resorts.

According to Monarch Mountain's website, they are expanding by almost 400 acres and adding a dozen new runs. Some other amenities include the following:

  • new beginner and intermediate runs
  • a new lift
  • a warming hut

Loveland Ski Area says the plan on launching two new projects this season, including new chairlifts. They are planning on a new lift in Loveland Valley, replacing the 42-year-old double chairs with wider triple chairs.

They also plan on opening a new beginner ski trail as well as a family ski zone.

Keystone Resort is planning on a new luxury development just steps away from the River Run Gondola. It's called Kindred Resort, and it will feature the following:

  • ski-in/ski-out residences
  • a hotel
  • other amenities

The resort hopes to have the new location open this December.

Families and children can enjoy the slopes with a discounted Multi-Mountain Pass.

A handful of resorts have already announced their opening dates for the 2025-206 ski season. You can view a list of them below:

Ski ResortOpening Date
Arapahoe BasinTBD
Aspen Mountain TBD
Aspen HighlandsDecember 13
ButtermilkDecember 13
Beaver CreekNovember 26
BreckenridgeNovember 7
CooperTBD
Copper MountainNovember 7
Crested ButteNovember 26
Echo Mountain TBD
EldoraNovember 14
Granby RanchNovember 26
HesperusTBD
Howelson HillTBD
Kendall MountainTBD
KeystoneTBD
Loveland Ski AreaTBD
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornTBD
PurgatoryTBD
SilvertonTBD
SnowmassNovember 27
SteamboatNovember 22
SunlightTBD
TellurideNovember 27
VailNovember 14
Winter ParkTBD
Wolf CreekTBD

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more ski resorts set their opening date.

