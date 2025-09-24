New changes at some of your favorite ski resorts this Winter, when they open

COLORADO (KOAA) — If you're planning a trip up into the mountains this Winter, you may notice a few new changes at some of your favorite resorts.

According to Monarch Mountain's website, they are expanding by almost 400 acres and adding a dozen new runs. Some other amenities include the following:



new beginner and intermediate runs

a new lift

a warming hut

Loveland Ski Area says the plan on launching two new projects this season, including new chairlifts. They are planning on a new lift in Loveland Valley, replacing the 42-year-old double chairs with wider triple chairs.

They also plan on opening a new beginner ski trail as well as a family ski zone.

Keystone Resort is planning on a new luxury development just steps away from the River Run Gondola. It's called Kindred Resort, and it will feature the following:



ski-in/ski-out residences

a hotel

other amenities

The resort hopes to have the new location open this December.

Families and children can enjoy the slopes with a discounted Multi-Mountain Pass.

A handful of resorts have already announced their opening dates for the 2025-206 ski season. You can view a list of them below:

Ski Resort Opening Date Arapahoe Basin TBD Aspen Mountain TBD Aspen Highlands December 13 Buttermilk December 13 Beaver Creek November 26 Breckenridge November 7 Cooper TBD Copper Mountain November 7 Crested Butte November 26 Echo Mountain TBD Eldora November 14 Granby Ranch November 26 Hesperus TBD Howelson Hill TBD Kendall Mountain TBD Keystone TBD Loveland Ski Area TBD Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn TBD Purgatory TBD Silverton TBD Snowmass November 27 Steamboat November 22 Sunlight TBD Telluride November 27 Vail November 14 Winter Park TBD Wolf Creek TBD

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more ski resorts set their opening date.

