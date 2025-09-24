New changes at some of your favorite ski resorts this Winter, when they open

COLORADO (KOAA) — If you're planning a trip up into the mountains this Winter, you may notice a few new changes at some of your favorite resorts.
According to Monarch Mountain's website, they are expanding by almost 400 acres and adding a dozen new runs. Some other amenities include the following:
- new beginner and intermediate runs
- a new lift
- a warming hut
Loveland Ski Area says the plan on launching two new projects this season, including new chairlifts. They are planning on a new lift in Loveland Valley, replacing the 42-year-old double chairs with wider triple chairs.
They also plan on opening a new beginner ski trail as well as a family ski zone.
Keystone Resort is planning on a new luxury development just steps away from the River Run Gondola. It's called Kindred Resort, and it will feature the following:
- ski-in/ski-out residences
- a hotel
- other amenities
The resort hopes to have the new location open this December.
Families and children can enjoy the slopes with a discounted Multi-Mountain Pass.
A handful of resorts have already announced their opening dates for the 2025-206 ski season. You can view a list of them below:
|Ski Resort
|Opening Date
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD
|Aspen Mountain
|TBD
|Aspen Highlands
|December 13
|Buttermilk
|December 13
|Beaver Creek
|November 26
|Breckenridge
|November 7
|Cooper
|TBD
|Copper Mountain
|November 7
|Crested Butte
|November 26
|Echo Mountain
|TBD
|Eldora
|November 14
|Granby Ranch
|November 26
|Hesperus
|TBD
|Howelson Hill
|TBD
|Kendall Mountain
|TBD
|Keystone
|TBD
|Loveland Ski Area
|TBD
|Monarch Mountain
|TBD
|Powderhorn
|TBD
|Purgatory
|TBD
|Silverton
|TBD
|Snowmass
|November 27
|Steamboat
|November 22
|Sunlight
|TBD
|Telluride
|November 27
|Vail
|November 14
|Winter Park
|TBD
|Wolf Creek
|TBD
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more ski resorts set their opening date.
