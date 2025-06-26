New and improved Soda Springs Park playground now open following renovations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Just in time for the summer fun! The City of Manitou Springs says that the new and improved Soda Springs Park Playground is back open following renovations.

The City of Manitou Springs began work on the Soda Springs Park Master Plan in 2020, with Phase One of the project, which focused on improving infrastructure and pedestrian access to the 1.9-acre green space along Fountain Creek.

City of Manitou Springs

Completion of the playground marks the finish of Phase 2 of the renovations planned for the park. Construction began in November 2024, and this phase of the project was funded as a Capital Improvement Project outlined in the City’s 2023–2025 work plans.

Among the new improved playgrounds, people can expect to see new park tables and more access points for people to make their way through.

“The revitalization of Soda Springs Park has been a collaborative process with PARAB, the community, City staff, and City Council,” said Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chair Danu Fatt.

The City of Manitou Springs is now turning its eyes towards phase three of the project and is in the initial stages of development as the city seeks designs to improve the east and west sections of the park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. if the public would like to attend.

