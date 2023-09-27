Neighborhood block party kicked off Tuesday evening in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A block party was held in Pueblo this evening on the city's west side. The party was held to promote community and encourage neighbors and families to network with each other in a safe space.

This year's Fall Community Block Party kicked off Tuesday afternoon near Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy. The event featured over 45 different organizations including youth-focused organizations, non-profits, employers, and more.

The event was put on by Pueblo's Legacy and Community Experiences (The P.L.A.C.E.) and featured entertainment such as the below:



a DJ

games

ballet folkloric dancers

a book giveaway

"It was a neighborhood I moved into 26 years ago, and I can't believe the growth that's just growing all over," said Beatrice Brown, who lives on the west side of Pueblo. "I think it's great, wonderful."

Upon entering, attendees were given a Passport to The P.L.A.C.E. After they visited each of the organizations, they received a free slice of pizza and soda after presenting their stamped passport.

Those who visited two of the required booths, four extra booths and brought back a stamped passport with the organizations, got a free "Pueblo Proud" t-shirt.

“We are working to bring joy and pride back into our neighborhoods as there are over 99% of our citizens proud to live here, but we need to help the 1% know they are valuable human beings and support them in the pursuit of a brighter future,” said Jeanette Garcia, Member of The P.L.A.C.E. Working Committee.

The P.L.A.C.E. says this event created a safe space for families to come together, network, and foster a sense of pride in their communities. The event also provided career opportunities for those in the community to connect with employers they think may be inaccessible.

The group also hopes to hold more events like this in different locations across Pueblo.

