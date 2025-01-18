Mountain Shadows Restaurant in Old Colorado City to reopen under new ownership

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some good news if you live on the west side of Colorado Springs a popular Old Colorado City restaurant has announced they will be reopening under new ownership.

Mountain Shadows Restaurant closed their doors last month due to rising food costs and hiring troubles. Now, it has been sold a new owner.

Our news partner The Gazette spoke with Kasie Swain, the former co-owner of the restaurant. She says the new owners intend to keep the menu and interior as original as possible.

Swain said she even recommended some of the cooks and servers to the new owners. There's still no word on when the restaurant will reopen under its new ownership.

The Gazette's O'Dell Isaac contributed to this web story.

