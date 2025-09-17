Manitou Springs Heritage Museum prepares for the spooky season with a month of events

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Heritage Museum is preparing for a busy fall season with a month packed full of fun, family-friendly events.

To kick off the season, the museum will host three presentations in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival.



Saturday, September 27

Patric Ryan will give a presentation about "Nikola Tesla in Colorado Springs" at 10:00 a.m. He'll do the same presentation on Saturday, October 11. Manitou Springs Heritage Museum Tina Cox will talk about the "Manitou Greenstone: A Tale of Two Greenstones" at noon.

Friday, October 3

The Manitou Springs High School robotics team will host a demonstration during the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

October 11 & 12

The museum plans to host events for Indigenous Peoples' weekend, with more details coming at a later date.



October also marks the beginning of a busy fundraiser season for the Manitou Springs Heritage Museum, featuring the Ghost Stories of Old Manitou Walking Tours and the Heritage Brewfest.

The museum notes that this marks the 30th year of the walking tours, with Theatre d'Art performers acting as "Spirit Guides." The museum says this event is suitable for all ages.

Manitou Springs Heritage Museum

Tours will happen on October 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 24.

Tickets are $18, with children under 11 getting in for free.

Each tour is about one hour and begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Museum, and every 15 minutes afterwards.

The 10th annual Brewfest comes back to the museum on Saturday, October 4.

The festival brings in more than 20 local breweries for beer tastings and local bands for live music, with food and games.



The festival will take place at Memorial Park from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All entrants must be 21 or older, and no dogs are permitted.

Sunday Night Frights, a movie series, is also coming back for the weekends leading up to Halloween. Entry to each movie is free, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the movies starting at 6:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Heritage Museum

You can find the schedule below:



October 5 - "I Married a Witch"

October 12 - "Dead of Night"

October 19 - "Bedlam"

October 26 - "The Black Castle"

