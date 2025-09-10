Manitou Incline hours adjusted ahead of September events, what to know

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hikers, tourists, and regulars should be aware of upcoming closures to the Manitou Incline as the city prepares for multiple events to take place this September along the incline and Barr trails.

The closures kick off on Thursday, as members of the Manitou Springs Fire Department will begin their 9/11 memorial climb from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. The incline is scheduled to be closed during those hours. KOAA News5 will be on scene bringing you the latest from the event on News5 Today, Thursday.

Later in the month, the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon returns to the area on September 20- 21. All be it weather permitting, hikers and visitors should expect the Manitou Incline to be closed all day Saturday during the ascent and all day Sunday during the marathon.

For more information about the upcoming events, click here.

