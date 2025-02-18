Local restaurant opens new location in El Paso County Monday

EL PASO COUNTY — As News5 has previously reported, a number of popular local restaurants closed at the end of last year in Colorado Springs.

But Monday, we have some good news to share as a local restaurant is opening a new location.

Olde World Bagel opened its second location in Fountain this weekend. Sisters Christina Buckles and Jen Moreland run the bagel shop and say their original location in southwest Colorado Springs was so successful, they decided it was time to expand.

"We bake our bagels fresh everyday," said Moreland. "We make them, we bake them, and we deliver them all over town and all around Colorado. We have a great team. We have amazing customer service, and our bagels are fresh and delicious."

The new location is off Mesa Ridge Parkway near Fountain Mesa Road.

