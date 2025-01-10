Local lemonade business offering hot cocoa during the cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — The cold weather doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself. Pikes Peak Lemonade in Downtown Colorado Springs is known for its specialty squeeze, but in this weather, the menu shifts to offering hot cocoa.

The drink shop has a hot chocolate bar set up and ready to go. It includes an assortment of goodies and flavors meant to make this cold weather more enjoyable.

"People usually do either classic cocoa or peppermint," said Michael Mauk with Pikes Peak Lemonade. "If I'm making recommendations for them and they're feeling adventurous, they really like to do lavender white cocoa."

Pikes Peak Lemonade owners say that while Thursday was a bit slow, they often get customers into their store seeking a little warmth after they've visited Skate in the Park across the street at Acacia Park.

WATCH: Skate in the Park is back at Acacia Park

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.