Local holiday shopping campaign launches to encourage support of downtown businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bank of Colorado, in partnership with Downtown Colorado Springs, will launch a holiday shopping campaign on Friday, November 8, to encourage shoppers to support local downtown businesses.

The "Shop Local + Win Local" promotion will offer prizes valued at over $2,000 to shoppers who support local downtown retailers.

Shoppers who spend more than $50 at downtown businesses can upload photos of their receipts to be entered into prize drawings.

Some other prizes include four weekly drawings for downtown Gift Baskets, which include items from more than 10 downtown retailers, plus a $150 downtown Gift Card.

A final Grand Prize Drawing for a $1,000 Visa gift card will happen on Dec. 12, 2024.

“Small business owners are true heroes in our community, and we know how important the holiday shopping season is for them. This is a fun way for the bank to encourage residents to shop local and support our main street businesses.” Bank of Colorado Market President Dan Nordberg





