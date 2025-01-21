Hikers brave the cold and snow on the Manitou Incline Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS — Although temperatures were extremely cold Monday, that did not stop everyone from getting outdoors. Monday, News5 saw hikers braving the elements at the Manitou Incline.

Temperatures hovered around zero, and the 2,700 step climb was covered in ice and snow. The hike is more challenging in the winter because you must be layered up. It is also recommended to wear ice spikes.

News5 talked with hikers at the incline about why they are still doing it on a very cold day.

"I grew up in the cold it doesn't bother me that much," said Dan Holt, a hiker. "...I just enjoy getting out and getting some air."

People News5 spoke with say with fewer people on the trail, the experience was more peaceful.

