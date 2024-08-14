Goodwill holds annual pop-up shop for National Thrift Shop Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day, Goodwill of Colorado will be holding its annual Chic Boutique pop-up shop at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club's Strata Integrated Wellness and Spa from August 16-17.
The Chic Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 16 and 17.
The Chic Boutique allows shoppers to shop a collection of donated designer fashion, accessories, and home decor. The pop-up's proceeds will go towards Goodwill's education and employment programs.
From August 17 to 25, Goodwill is also hosting a "Signature Style Challenge" to highlight the unique personal style of the local community. Community members who post videos or photos of their thrifted finds on Instagram and tag @GoodwillColorado will be entered in a drawing to win a Goodwill gift card.
___
Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report
Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.