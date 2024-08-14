Goodwill holds annual pop-up shop for National Thrift Shop Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day, Goodwill of Colorado will be holding its annual Chic Boutique pop-up shop at the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club's Strata Integrated Wellness and Spa from August 16-17.

The Chic Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 16 and 17.

The Chic Boutique allows shoppers to shop a collection of donated designer fashion, accessories, and home decor. The pop-up's proceeds will go towards Goodwill's education and employment programs.

From August 17 to 25, Goodwill is also hosting a "Signature Style Challenge" to highlight the unique personal style of the local community. Community members who post videos or photos of their thrifted finds on Instagram and tag @GoodwillColorado will be entered in a drawing to win a Goodwill gift card.

___





Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024. Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.