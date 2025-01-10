Get ready to take a dive into the 2025 Polar Plunge in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The 2025 Pueblo Polar Plunge is opening registration for brave individuals and teams ready to take an icy dip into Lake Pueblo.

To take the plunge, participants must donate $80 minimum, or $50 for students.

All proceeds from the event will go towards sponsoring five athletes from the Special Olympics.

PCSO Team PCSO taking the Polar Plunge

This year, the Polar Plunge will happen on Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Pueblo State Park South Shore Boat Ramp.

Registration has already opened for this year's event, but there will be same-day registration for those who want to wait until the day of.

Who knows - you could see the News5 Team there!

