General registration opens for Colorado Springs Walk With Autism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — General registration is now open for The Autism Society's Walk with Autism event on Sunday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at America the Beautiful Park.

Walk registration is $20, which allows people to make an individual fundraising page or a team page to gather tax-deductible pledges.

The first 500 registrants will receive a special Walk With Autism t-shirt, while all who register will receive a $5 off coupon from BILLY Footwear.

“While people could just enjoy a Sunday stroll, ASC is calling on the community to take it a step further by gathering pledges, or by simply making a donation," said Jennifer Korb, Executive Director at Autism Society of Colorado (ASC). “It’s a fun opportunity for families to come together to support one another, while raising critical funds to help the Autism Society of Colorado improve the lives of children and adults with Autism through programs, education, services, and resources.”

The resource fairs that will be held during these walks will feature businesses and organizations that

support and serve autistic individuals and their families. This includes:



therapy

recreation

specialty retail

coaching

education

sports

arts

support services

employers

advocacy

Booth spaces are still available at this time. Contact Jennifer Korb at director@autismcolorado.org to learn more.

Funds raised by the Colorado Springs Walk With Autism will go towards helping the organization expand services to support communities beyond the Denver area. This includes the popular Colorado Springs meetup, a new meetup for 15-22 year olds and the continued free, online support groups and education that ASC offers every month.

A new, second location has been added and will take place at Berkeley Lake Park in Denver on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for that event will open up in mid-May.

