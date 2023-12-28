Fun-filled events to ring in the New Year this weekend December 29th - January 1st

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Each week News 5 attempts to compile a list of some fun-filled events happening across Colorado. This week to ring in the New Year plenty is happening from firework shows, and music festivals, to galas and more.

Manitou Music Festival

In the mood for some live music? Check out the Manitou Music Festival this Friday and Saturday at LuLu's Downstairs in the historic Greenlight District of Manitou Springs. Tickets cost $15 but funds are going directly to the artists according to the festival organizers. Expect two days of performances from names like Moon Veil, Family Elephant, Big Sky, Blue Frog and more. More info. here.

AdAmAn Club Fireworks

Each year a group of hikers makes the daring winter ascent of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Each year fireworks are launched from near the peak of Pikes Peak to commemorate the Frozen Five, a group of men who dared and succeeded in the first documented winter ascent of the peak in 1922. The AdAmAn Club continues that climb's legacy to this day by doing the daring ascent each year, a dazzling firework show should be visible, (weather permitting), from most areas around Colorado Springs with a clear view of the peak, and fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

New Year's Eve Comedy Contest

In the mood for a laugh? Check out the Pikes Pinks New Year's Eve comedy contest at the Public House at the Alexander. According to the organizers, there will be audience giveaways, and the grand prize winner will get a cash prize of $200 and the title of the 2024 Pikes Punk! More info. here.

Attend a New Year's Eve Gala

Want to just be taken care of and dance the night away? Check out the various balls, galas, dances, and New Year's Eve bashes across Colorado Springs. Spend a night out at The Broadmoor, or catch a live music and meal at the Glen Eyrie Castle. These are not the only options available click here to see more.

Electric Safari

Nominated as some of the best zoo lights in North America, this is the last weekend to catch a look at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari. The event showcases nearly 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures littered throughout the zoo. Tickets start at $3. More information here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.