Fun-filled events happening across Colorado this weekend November 3rd - 5th

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of some fun-filled events happening across Colorado. Whether you are looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, attend a cultural festival, or looking to catch some of the year's best cinema, there is something for everyone this weekend across Colorado.

Japanese Cultural Festival and Bazar

This free annual event is hosted by the Japan-America Society of Southern Colorado and will feature original Japanese housewares, crafts, art, and second-hand kimonos. There will be a taiko drum performance, shakuhachi (Japanese flute), and Okinawa music and dance. The Bazar will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and run through 2:00 p.m. at UCCS Berger Hall.

Denver Film Festival

The 46th Denver Film Festival begins this weekend. The 10-day event brings the best of cinema to the Mile High City. The Festival begins Friday and will run through November 12th. Whether you are looking to watch something new or hear from award-winning filmmakers, you won't want to miss out. Tickets start at $17.

Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild Fall Show and Sale

Looking for unique gift items and want to support local? Make your way out to the Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild Fall Show. Running daily at the Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild through Sunday, this free event is a great way to support locals and get an early start on some holiday gifts. More here.

26th Annual Colorado Springs African Marketplace and Cultural Festival

Don't miss out on this fun family-friendly cultural event at the Hillside Community Center. There will be multiple community organizations and resources in attendance for people to meet and learn more about what might be available to them. There will be a pre-Kwanzaa African Marketplace with African crafts, clothing, and crafts available for sale. There will also be a variety of performances from local artists, poets, dancers, and drummers. More here.

National Ski Patrol Ski Swap

In need of some gear before hitting the slopes? If you are up for the drive, the National Ski Patrol Ski Swap will be happening this Friday and Saturday kicking off at 5:00 p.m. at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Along with great gear deals, the NSP Ski Swap will also have music, food trucks, and more. Learn more here.

