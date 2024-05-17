Fun-filled events for the weekend of May 17-19

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events that are going to be happening around the state of Colorado this weekend.

Grand Valley River Fest:

This event was made to help the community understand the aspects of the local waterways. There will be a pantheon of fun things to do while attending such as yoga, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and much more! Other information about the event can be found on the Grand Valley River Fest website.

Global Sounds:

Fort Collins will be hosting a two-venue music festival this weekend. The event put on by Bohemian Nights is going to showcase a variety of music ranging from Honky Tonk to hip-hop. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. so there will be plenty of time to catch a show. More information on this event can be found on the Downtown Fort Collins website.

Garden of the Gods Art Festival:

The Garden of the Gods Art Festival is a multi-day event that will be celebrating its inaugural year. The festival will feature a lineup of 150 artists and craftsmen from all over the nation. The event will start at 10 each day. Information on the event can be found on the Rock Ledge Ranch website.

Walks for a good cause:

Walk With Autism:

This is one of the largest fundraisers for the non-profit to help connect those with Autism to resources they need to live self-actualized lives. The mile-long walk will also feature a resource fair with Autism-friendly businesses, games, and prizes. More information can be found on their website.

Walk MS:

Walk MS will help fundraise for those diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. This walk will also feature a digital walk-along for those who are unable to attend the event in person. Walk MS encourages people to build teams so the walk can be shared in the most memorable way with loved ones and friends. More information can be found on the Walk MS website.

Colorado Springs Record Show:

An event for fans of analog music, the Colorado Springs Record Show will have tens of thousands of old-school music mediums to choose from. For the casual fan trying to get into records to the seasoned veteran hunting down the exclusive EP their collection has been missing out on, this festival will have something for all music lovers out there. More information on the Colorado Springs Record Show can be found on their website.

