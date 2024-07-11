Watch Now
Fun-filled events for the weekend of June 28 to 30

Colorado Springs
Carol McCallister
Garden of the Gods, with a snowy Pikes Peak in the background
Colorado Springs
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 11, 2024

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events from around Colorado to enjoy for the weekend of July 12 to 14.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
A Colorado Springs tradition since 1937, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has showcased top rodeo talent and action while providing event-goers with a look inside local Western heritage. Fans come from far and wide to enjoy the rodeo events as well as the family fun.

For more information about the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, see their website.

The Backyard Market at Park Union
Your one-stop shop for local food vendors, farms, and artisans. The Backyard Market is open on Sundays year-round in Park Union.

For more information on The Backyard Market, see their website.

Summer Concert Series at First & Main Town Center
Join First & Main Tower Center for live music, drinks, and a great time! The local Wirewood Station band will be playing live music at this event.

For more information on the Summer Concert Series, visit their website.

You-Pick Flowers Opening Day
Join us at a celebration of the opening of you pick flower season at Venitucci Farm! The event will feature coffee and local artists.

For more information about the You-Pick Flowers Opening Day, visit their website.

Dancing with the Pueblo Starz 2024

The annual Dancing with the Pueblo Starz 2024 is a spirited event full of dancing and community support. The dance competition not only highlights local figures, it also serves as a fundraiser for Pueblo Diversified Industries (PDI).

For more information about Dancing with the Pueblo Starz 2024, visit their website.
