Fun-filled events for the weekend of Jul. 19 to Jul. 21.

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events happening around the state of Colorado for the weekend of Jul. 19 to Jul. 21.

Cat Fest Colorado Springs:

A mass gathering of our feline friends will take place at the Norris Penrose Event Center over the weekend. Cat Fest will feature celebrity cats, costume contests, cat trivia, face painters, adoption opportunities, art shows, and plenty of cat-related vendors. More information can be found on the Cat Fest website.

2nd Annual Hip-Hop Festival:

This hip-hop festival in Pueblo will showcase some of the finest breakdancers, emcees, DJs, and artists around. Join in the fun and watch breakdance competitions for all ages as they battle to see who is the champion of the festival. Live DJs and emcees will keep the energy going, and a graffiti art contest will also take place. More information can be found on the Mad Fresh Productions website.

Pueblo's First-Ever Hip Hop Fest Was A Breaking Success

Denver Tattoo Arts Festival:

The 7th rendition of this inked-up festival will be held in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The festival will feature celebrities and tattoo businesses from across the country. Tattoo experts from far and wide will be making presentations and special features. More information can be found on the Denver Tattoo Arts Festival website.

The El Paso County Fair:

This lively event will offer a plethora of events that are sure to get the adrenaline flowing. The fair will feature demolition derbies, racing, roping, and a junior livestock sale. Information can be found on the El Paso County Fair website.

Sights and Sounds of The El Paso County Fair

Tennyson Street Fair:

The famed Denver street makes its return to the familiar concrete. Over 100 businesses located in the Tennyson area will be setting up shop along the street. The businesses will be joined by live music and food trucks. More information about the Tennyson Street Fair can be found on their website.

___





'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community. Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.