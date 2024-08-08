Fun-filled events for the weekend of Aug. 9 to Aug. 11

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events from around Colorful Colorado for the weekend of Aug. 9 to Aug 11.

ProRodeo Hall of Fame celebrates 45 years:

Saturday is a free admission day at the museum off of Rockrimmon Boulevard and I-25 for an open house featuring entertainment, food trucks, trick roping and much more. At 6 p.m. an Exhibition Rodeo will be held free of charge in the Hall of Fame arena on the grounds. More information can be found on their website.

Huerfano County Fair:

The Huerfano County Fair is underway from now through Sunday! The fairgrounds are located off of Main Street in La Veta. Events are happening all weekend, starting at 8 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday and include a horseshoe tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found on their website.

Telluride Jazz Festival:

For the lovers of this revolutionary genre, Telluride is hosting a festival that will be as pleasurable to the eyes as it is to the ears. Hosted at a perch in the San Juan Mountains, the festival will feature supremely talented jazz performers, alpine activities, and jaw-dropping views. More information can be found on their website.

Mountain Arts Festival:

The 39th edition of this festival hosted in beautiful Woodland Park will feature some stunning art pieces. There will also be a wine tasting and a silent auction where attendees can try and take home their favorite works of art. More information can be found on the Mountain Arts Festival website.

Golden Fine Arts Festival:

This prestigious juried art show has been running for over three decades. Drawing in over 30,000 people during the span of the event. Awards will be given to the best artist at the the show as well as the best Colorado artist. More information can be found on the Golden Fine Arts Festival website.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival:

The Stone Canyon Fire was just north of Lyons, but this festival is still carrying forward as planned. Featuring a talented line-up, this festival, located on a beautiful ranch in Lyons, is a folk musician's dream. Those who travel for the show can also camp on the grounds so they don't miss a second of the fun. Information can be found on their website.

Vail Valley Brew'Au:

Colorado Brew Fest meets Luau? Featuring over 50 different brews to try, the Brew'Au offers a great opportunity to try some of the best brews around. The event is not limited to brews only and will feature live music, water lanterns, food trucks, kids activities, lawn games, and many more activities. More information can be found on their website.

___





Two Gun Store Burglarized Overnight In Colorado Springs Another set of gun stores has been burglarized in Colorado Springs. This marks four gun store smash and grabs in just 8 days across the city. Possible Double Smash And Grab

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.