Fun-filled events for the weekend of Aug 2 to Aug 5

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events around the state of Colorado for the weekend of Aug 2 to Aug 5.

Pikes Peak Pickleball Tournament:

Put your pickleball skills to the ultimate test with this weekend tournament. Organized by the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, this event will raise money to build and maintain pickleball courts across El Paso County. This event's wheelchair completion is set to be the largest wheelchair pickleball competition in the entire state of Colorado. You can find out more information about this event at the event's website.

Edgar Allen Poe Popup Speakeasy:

Lovers of literature and libations will love this new speakeasy popup based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe. From Thursday through Saturday, The Loft will transform into a macabre speakeasy featuring signature drinks and chilling retellings of The Raven, Masque of Red Death and The Tell=-Tale Heart. You can find more about this event on the event's website.

2nd Annual Indian Food Festival:

Experience a culinary journey unlike any other with a variety of tasty dishes from across India. This event not only features various food and drinks straight from Indian cultures, but also live entertainment, a market bazaar and exciting prizes. You can find more about this event on the event's website.

Adventure Day:

Cheyenne Mountain State Park's Adventure Day is back yet again! You and your friends can participate in a number of different outdoor activities, including:



archery

bass fishing

knot tying

hatchet throwing

roping/lassoing

orienteering

geocaching

Each activity you complete earns you tickets to be entered into a raffle. You can can find out more about this event on the event's website.

Historic Walking Tours of Manitou Springs:

During every weekend of the summer, guided historic walking tours will be taking place around Downtown Manitou Springs. All participants will receive a stainless steel cup for the mineral springs tastings portion of the tour. You can find more information about this event on the event's website.

