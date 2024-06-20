Fun-filled events around Colorado for the weekend of June 21 to 24

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events across Colorado. From hearing the roar of engines to throwing some paint, there is plenty of fun to be had across Colorado this weekend for the first official weekend of Summer.

The Painted Dress Project and Book Release 'Throwing Paint'

What started as an impulsive form of art therapy to help AnaKacia Shifflet cope with COVID and the shutdown, resulted in the creation of The Painted Dress Project as well as her new book, 'Throwing Paint'. The book release and the launch of The Painted Dress Project non-profit will take place at a special reception at Academy Art & Frame. During the event, Shifflet will paint a new dress, discuss her book, and sign copies. At the end of the evening, the gown she creates will go on display at Academy Art alongside her original painted dress until Friday, June 28.

Find more details about this event here.

Springs Coin Show

There will be more than 50 tables offering USA and Canadian coins, currency, and collectibles. Food will be available for an additional fee courtesy of the Elks Lodge. This show is sponsored by the Colorado Springs Coin Club and the Colorado Springs Numismatic Society.

Find more details about this event here.

Pikes Peak Hill Climb Fan Fest

Before the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, experience this 10-block street party that celebrates all things automotive. Meet the drivers, see the cars, and get autographs with the Fast 15 qualifiers. The Fan Fest will take place rain or shine.

Find more details about this event here. Watch more of last year's event below.

Sights and sounds of the Pikes Peak Hill Club Fan Fest 2023

Sing & Swing Jazz Jam

Join us for a night of music and fun at the "Sing and Swing Jazz Jam" presented by Dizzy Charlie's Jazz. Hosted by Boyd Sweeney from the jazz and swing band, The Moldy Figs, this open jazz jam will feature some of Colorado Springs' finest jazz musicians.

Find more details about this event here.

Summer Food Truck Friday's

Come grab some grub while you get to know your neighbors. The following trucks are scheduled to be here throughout the summer:



Co Campfire Coffee

Salty Cow

Crepes N' Go

Lobstah Trap

Frybread

Find more details about this event here.

Colorado Motorcycle Super Show

Join us for the Fishtailz Custom Motorcycle Magazine's motorcycle show tour! See the top motorcycles from all of Colorado and its surrounding states. This will be an all-indoor event with vendors, food and live music.

Find more details about this event here.

Board Game Convention

After a long and challenging hiatus comes the highly anticipated return of the Pikes Peak Gamers board

game convention. Gather your friends and family to reimmerse yourselves in the world of tabletop gaming.

Find more details about this event here.

Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour

Led by expert guides that are well-versed in local lore, you'll uncover the secrets of Manitou's most haunted landmarks. As night falls over the city, find yourself encountering the spirits of Manitou's restless past.

Find more details about this event here.

Front Range Maker's Market

Shop local this summer at Lewis Palmer High School. You'll find vendors selling:



plants

body care

vintage clothing

boutique clothing

purses

bags

art

home decor

handmade jewelry

treats

goodies

Find more details about this event here.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Since 1916, competitors have been invited to bring their best to challenge the mountain. The second oldest race in America has become one of the most iconic hill climbs in the world. Experience a one-of-a-kind motorsports event against a stunning backdrop.

Find more details about this event here.

___





