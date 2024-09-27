Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 27-29

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From Octoberfest to Fountain Creek's Creek Week Cleanup, there's plenty of Colorado culture to experience.

2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Pikes Peak State has invited the community to join them at their second

annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at their Centennial Campus. This event will celebrate various Hispanic/Latin cultures and will feature traditional food and drink from local food trucks, live music, folkloric performances, local vendors, and a "show and shine" car show.

For more information about this free event, visit the event website.

Second Chance Comedy: A Standup Comedy Show about Addiction

Join is a groundbreaking event that shares the real and raw side of overcoming addiction. This one-of-a-kind comedy show is set to bring laughter to the forefront of recovery. Tickets are $25 dollars each and 20% of those sales go towards Sobriety House. If you aren't able to go but still want to donate you can do so by selecting the option to "Donate to Sobriety House" on the site to buy tickets. 100% of those proceeds go back to Sobriety House.

For more information about this event, visit the event website.

WATCH: What is CREEK WEEK and what does it entail?

Fountain Creek CREEK WEEK Cleanup Begins

Looking for a way to give back to the community and meet like-minded people? Well, get ready for 9 days of opportunities in our community to show that enthusiasm for our community and give back while you do. Started in 2014 CREEK WEEK is a community effort to clean out trash and debris out of the Colorado Springs' and Pueblo's waterways. It is the largest watershed-wide clean-up in Colorado and has events happening all week long starting Saturday and will go through next Sunday.

For more information and to find a clean-up near you, click here.

Tap the Keg at Colorado Springs Oktoberfest

Fall is in the air and ale is flowing into the steins for those of you 21 and older and event is taking place in Colorado Springs and brings in roughly 8,000 people together for a weekend of food, and beer, wine, and more. Located at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry tickets start at $30.

Click here to learn more.

Worldwide Day of Play at Beull Children's Museum

Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos? Make your way to the Buell Children's Museum in Pueblo on Saturday for the Nickelodeon OurWorld Worldwide Day of Play. The museum says there will be a plethora of fun activities from scavenger hunts, horseshoes and more. Plus Pueblo District 70 students can sign up for a free family membership according to the museum.

Learn more here.

