Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend Sep. 12- Sep. 15, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From great family events to catching some Rock and Roll covers, plenty is happening across Southern Colorado this weekend. Take a look.

Harvest Festival at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo

This free celebration is open to all and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center along Santa Fe Avenue. With various activities planned for the entire family, celebrate the approach of fall by checking out the new interactive laser floor games, fall leaf decorating, and free temporary tattoos. Learn more here.

Cool Science Day at the Space Foundation Discovering Center

Looking for a fun way to get the kiddos engaged and off the screens? Check out the Space Foundation Discovery Center this weekend. On Saturday, the discovery center will be hosting its Cool Science Day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During the event, which is free with the purchase of general admission, families will get a chance to participate in some hands-on science activities. More here.

Catch a Free Movie Under the Stars with Bristol Brewing

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars events throughout the rest of September and into the fall. These free events bring the entire community out, and this Saturday, weather permitting, we will be showing Shrek starting at 7:30 p.m. Watch our previous video about this event in the video player below. Learn more here.

Pueblo Walk to End Alzheimer's

Join the Pueblo community this Saturday at 10:15 as hundreds gather for the annual walk to end Alzheimer's Disease. The organization has 444 participants signed up so far and is quickly approaching its goal to raise $55,000. The route length is approximately 1.5 miles this year and will follow the Pueblo River Walk. Join the community on Saturday in the fight to end a debilitating disease. Learn more here.

That Arena Rock Show at Phil Long Music Hall

In the mood for some music? Check out That Arena Rock Show at the Phil Long Music Hall this Friday at 7:00 p.m. The show will feature legendary rock anthems and covers from the 70s and 80s, including but not limited to Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Guns N' Roses. Tickets start at $25. Learn more here.

