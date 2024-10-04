Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 4 - 6

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From Oktoberfest to Fountain Creek's Creek Week Cleanup, there's plenty of Colorado culture to experience.

Multicultural Festival

Make your way down to Pueblo for a blending of cultures this weekend for the 6th Annual Multicultural Festival. From Aztec, Russian, and African Dances to live music and more this annual event is a colorful showcase of the different cultures that call Colorado and Pueblo home. Make your way to Mineral Park Palace.

For more information about this free event, visit the event website.

Fountain Creek CREEK WEEK Cleanup Ends

Looking for a way to give back to the community and meet like-minded people? Well, this weekend is your last chance to show your enthusiasm for our community and give back while you do. Started in 2014, CREEK WEEK is a community effort to clean out trash and debris out of the Colorado Springs' and Pueblo's waterways.

For more information and to find a clean-up near you, click here.

WATCH: What is CREEK WEEK and what does it entail?

Tap the keg and support veterans at Oktoberfest

Go support veterans and hang out in the Patty Jewett neighborhood at Oktoberfest at Whistle Pig Brewery. A total of six German-style beers will be ready to grace your steins. This year's festival will also include one of the first Non-Alcoholic Bier Tents. With live polka music, the event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center. Click here to learn more.

Boo In The Barn

Grab the family and a blanket and head on down to the Venetucci Farm's old barn for a family-friendly movie night Friday evening. Check out the Great Pumpkin and be ready for some snacks, games, and painting pumpkins. Learn more here.

Millberger Farms

Fall is in the air and Millberger Farms is ready for you and the family for your fall adventure. From corn mazes to selecting your pumpkin for your upcoming jack o'lantern, make your way down to Pueblo County and check out a family farm that is an institution in the area. More here.

Motorless Morning

Looking for something a little more low-key, make your way over to Garden of the Gods on Sunday from 5 a.m. to noon for the final Motorless Morning of the season in Colorado Springs. More information here.

WATCH: A look at Motorless morning at Garden of the Gods

Cripple Creek Fall Festival

Put on by the Two Mile High Club, expect live music, a beer garden, vendors, art, and more this Saturday and Sunday. All of the proceeds of the event go to the care and upkeep of the wild donkey herds that roam in the area. More information here.

___





Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.