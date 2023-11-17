Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 17th - 19th

COLORADO — Each week News 5 tries to compile a list of some fun-filled events happening across Colorado. The holiday season is kicking into full gear this weekend and whether you are looking to take a ride on the Polar Express, or celebrate in Colorado Springs' Acacia Park, there is plenty of fun to be had!

Acacia Park Holiday Celebration

Make your way down to Acacia Park this Friday evening for an event full of holiday fun from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Expect live music, remarks from the event organizers, food, and demonstrations from US Figure Skating Athletes. Ice Skating tickets will run you $10 at the event, but if you wear your ugliest holiday sweater, you will get 50% off. More here.

Polar Express Train Ride

All aboard! The Durango Polar Express will be taking its first ride of the 2023 season this weekend. Running through December 31st, this magical experience is perfect for the whole family. Take a ride from the Durango Depot before picking Santa up from the North Pole! Tickets start at $39. More here.

Denver Botanic Garden Lights

Make your way up to the Denver Botanic Gardens for one of the first holiday light events of the season. Kicking off Friday, this ever-changing display of lights turns the Botanic Gardens into a twinkling wonderland. Tickets start at $21. More here.

Castle Rock Starlighting

This Saturday, head on up to Castle Rock to attend the city's Starlighting event from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Each year, the community gathers to celebrate the beginning of the Holiday Season by lighting the star on top of the iconic rock formation from where the town gets its name. According to the City, the star itself was first lit in 1936 with the first Starlighting event happening in 1962. More here.

Pueblo Bulls

In the mood for some sports, the Pueblo Bulls will be at home this weekend as well as next weekend if you are looking to get some hockey viewing in. Tickets start at $15. More here. The Bulls had their inaugural season in 2019, and have called the Pueblo Ice Arena home since then. The Pueblo Bulls have a total of 17 points so far this season and are currently in 4th place in the NCDC Mountain Division.

