Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 21 - March 23, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the winter sports show of Rail Jam 2025 to an art show at Garden of the Gods, there is some fun for everyone across Colorado this weekend.

Colorado Super Show

Get ready for the biggest motorcycle show in Southern Colorado with the Colorado Super Show. Hosted this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Expect motorcycles, food and drink, a tattoo competition, live music, and more. The Colorado Super Show has been coming to Southern Colorado for over 34 years. For more information click here.

Garden of the Gods Art Show | Featuring Daniel Christie

Looking for something a little slower in your life? Take in the views of the gorgeous Garden of the Gods Park and stop by the visitor center for a meditative journey through the landscapes of Daniel Christie. This free gallery is on display throughout the rest of the month. More here.

Cool Science with The Space Foundation Discovery Center

Looking for something to do with the kids? Take a look at the recently done renovations and the fun hands-on activities that the Space Foundation Discovery Center has planned for their Cool Science exhibit planned for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. More here.

Colorado Mountain College Rail Jam

In the mood for making your way into the mountains and checking out some high-stakes winter sports action? Make your way out to Leadville to soak in the views and catch Colorado Mountain College's 2025 Rail Jam. Built and judged by students Rail Jam 2025 is sure to showcase some hidden Colorado talent, want to participate yourself registration is only $15. Learn more here.

